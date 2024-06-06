Destiny 2: Best Rocket Launchers for PvE & PvP

There’s nothing quite like landing a big hit with a rocket launcher in Destiny 2. These missile launchers deliver a powerful blast, albeit at a slower pace, that can really send some of the bigger enemies reeling.

Rocket launchers are some of the most powerful weapons you can have on your journey, and some stand out from the rest. Knowing the best ones is crucial as The Final Shape has arrived.

This is why we have compiled this list of the best rocket launchers in Destiny 2, and whether they excel in PvE or PvP game modes.

Best Rocket Launchers for PvE

Dragon’s Breath

Bungie

Starting this list is Dragon’s Breath, which will embed its rockets into your target and, for a period of time, release incendiary fuel that will inflict Scorch. If you can ignite the nearby enemies, some of the fuel will be replenished.

The ability to burn your target and everyone around them is incredibly useful, as it will burn through groups of enemies quickly.

Gjallarhorn

Bungie

One of the most iconic weapons in Destiny history, this rocket launcher’s missiles will split into homing clusters after it detonates on your target. Additionally, when standing near allies, your handling and reload speed will increase while giving Wolfpack Rounds to your allies.

It’s been an icon for a reason in the game, providing incredible damage via its initial shot and the following cluster missiles.

Eyes of Tomorrow

Bungie

Eyes of Tomorrow is great for PvE because its volleys include a special ability that powers up your shots. When you can kill four targets with a volley, the next volley will have greater damage and will refund your ammo.

This helps with clearing smaller enemies in boss situations, allowing you to put the powered-up shot on the big bad.

Bump in the Night

Bungie

Using this rocket launcher in Destiny 2 and landing a direct hit will slow your target down, opening them up for a follow-up attack if the first one didn’t finish the job. Even better, each kill will give you better handling for a short time.

Because landing a direct hit can be tough in PvP, this weapon does best in PvE, when you have larger enemies to aim at.

Cold Comfort

Bungie

Cold Comfort is a powerful rocket launcher that offers hefty damage at the cost of some hefty recoil. It also comes with the ability to lower that damage to give it more ammo reserves with its Bipod ability.

Because of its high recoil, it can take longer to line up another shot after reloading. This makes it much better at PvE, rather than run the risk of getting killed in PvP during that brief time trying to get another shot off.

Best Rocket Launchers for PvP

The Wardcliff Coil

Bungie

This weapon will fire a burst of rockets that land in a wide area, meaning you won’t be able to land multiple long-distance shots with it. However, when you can get in close, like to an enemy Guardian in Crucible, it’s going to surround them with explosions.

It’s a fantastic weapon to use in those situations, and it’s further helped by its ability to reload when picking up ammo.

Deathbringer

Bungie

Deathbringer is a special kind of rocket launcher in Destiny 2, as it fires remotely detonated explosives that will drop Void orbs. These orbs will then explode when they hit the ground, with the explosion gaining power the farther they have to fall.

It rains death upon your enemies and can make it harder for them to avoid when it’s fired above their line of sight.

Truth

Bungie

You can lock onto enemies by aiming down your sights, and then when you have fired a shot and it gets close to the target, it will detonate, so you won’t have to worry about it landing perfectly.

This is great for tracking enemy Guardians in Crucible and Gambit invasions. Any tracking capability is always a useful tool in these PvP modes.

Two-Tailed Fox

Bungie

This dual-threat rocket launcher will shoot out two projectiles: one that is Void and another that is Solar. The Void rocket will suppress your targets, while the Solar will cause damage over time. Even more, these can track onto the same target.

When you can land a shot with these rockets, it is game over for your enemy. When both hit the same person, there isn’t much they can do to survive the damage.

Palmyra-B

Bungie

When you pick up Orbs of Power using Palmyra-B, you will be increasing the blast radius and damage of the next shot. You can also use its Impulse Amplifier to boost its projectile and reload speed.

Using that increased blast radius missile on a Guardian is a huge advantage. If your first shot doesn’t finish them off, the second one will. If you can get a kill with the first one, then you have a supercharged rocket ready for the next Guardian.

There are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2, so check out the best options for Auto Rifles, Shotguns, Hand Cannons, and Swords.