Destiny 2: Best Machine Guns for PvE & PvP

Machine Guns are some of the most powerful weapons in Destiny 2, offering sustained gunfire that delivers strong damage. They are great for boss fights and clearing out swarming enemies like Thralls.

With The Final Shape here, it’s important to know which weapons are going to give you the most damage output in little time. Machine Guns are some of the best options to do just that, and are going to be a helpful tool when the Salvation’s Edge Raid releases.

This is why we have compiled a list of the best Machine Guns that can give you an edge in the biggest Destiny 2 battle.

Best Machine Guns for PvE

For the PvE modes in Destiny 2, we looked at weapons that offer the most power for both large groups of smaller enemies along with the bigger bosses in the game. These are the situations in which you will be bringing out a Heavy weapon, so this formed the backbone of our criteria.

Grand Overture

Bungie

This machine gun stands apart from the rest due to how it fires slugs, rather than bullets. These huge projectiles will fire slowly unless you hold down the fire button, which will charge it up to fully automatic shooting. When you land hits with the slugs, you will also load up missiles, which can be fired in a volley.

The missile barrage is the end goal when using this weapon. While the slugs can do plenty of damage, the missiles are enough to wipe entire crowds of enemies or taking out a big chunk of a boss’ health.

Xenophage

Bungie Bungie has yet to confirm whether they will buff Eyes of Tomorrow like they have with other underperforming exotics, like the Xenophage machine gun.

A high damage, slow firing option, the Xenophage is just as effective at Precision Shots as it is with body shots. Its rounds are explosive and comes with an impressive range for a Machine Gun.

Not having to worry about hitting Precision Shots takes a big responsibility off your shoulders, and it can do great damage against single targets, like bosses.

Deterministic Chaos

Bungie

Every fourth bullet of this Machine Gun is going to apply Volatile to the victim, and also weaken them by 15%. It is also particularly strong against Barrier Champions, which can be some of the most irritating enemies in the game.

The frequency at which you can weaken an enemy and make them Volatile can be a huge help against some of the stronger villains you come across in PvE.

Circular Logic

Bungie

Racking up rapid kills with Circular Logic will increase your reload speed for a short time while also generate Grenade energy, which when used, will then replenish your ammo reserves.

This makes tearing through minions a breeze, and being able to use your Grenade more is never a bad thing.

Hammerhead

Bungie

To bring out the best of this Machine Gun, you are going to need to land rapid Precision hits to return two rounds to your magazine. Getting kills will also give higher damage until it is stowed or reloaded.

This is a massive help in the bigger bosses in the game, which feature weak points that are easier to hit.

Unwavering Duty

Bungie

This Machine Gun operates a little differently in Destiny 2 than other options, as if you can land Final Blows or sustained Precision Hits with another weapon, Unwavering Duty’s rate of fire will increase. Final Blows also give you better range, stability, and accuracy when firing from the hip.

It’s much easier to land Precision Shots in PvE, which is why this weapon is recommended for any mission or activity within that realm.

Best Machine Guns for PvP

Now, for the PvP modes, we have looked at the Machine Guns that are going to best suit the more fast-paced nature of Crucible or Gambit. Guns that give you quick aiming, and a little AoE damage as well to help with groups of enemy players.

Heir Apparent

Bungie

Heir Apparent operates like a gatling gun would, requiring it to spin up before it will start to fire. Luckily, aiming down its sights will start spinning the barrel, and will even give you an Arc shield when done at full health.

The shield is no slouch and neither is the damage it does. It excels in PvP because it can wipe out enemies very quickly, and the shield stops a ton of damage from hitting you.

Thunderlord

Bungie

While a lot of Machine Guns tend to lose accuracy as you sustain fire, this one will improve it and also fire faster. And continuously damaging your targets will generate lighting strikes. Final Blows will also generate this lightning as well.

If you are able to land your shots, then any enemy Guardian in PvP is not going to stand a chance.

Commemoration

Commemoration is a solid Machine Gun for PvP thanks to its ability to improve its stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower on ammo. It also will reload faster if you are able to get rapid kills.

However, the improved stability and accuracy as you continue firing makes eliminating another player far easier.

Retrofit Escapade

Bungie

As you keep landing Precision shots on a target, you will net two rounds back into your magazine with this gun, which can be difficult in PvP. However, Retrofit Escapade’s ability to increase damage when you hit three separate targets means clearing an objective is incredible.

If you can find a group of enemies in the same area, such as on a point in Control, you have the upper-hand despite them having numbers.

With The Final Shape here, you need to know about more weapons more than just about Machine Guns, so be sure to check out our rankings for Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Swords, and Rocket Launchers.