Destiny 2 has received its third Rocket Sidearm following Indebted Kindness and The Call, and it’s the best the frame has to offer, with one meta perk helping it stand out.

While The Final Shape was released on June 4, Act 1 of Episode Echoes was delayed until June 11. This was done to give Guardians the chance to enjoy the vast expansion, including its new Exotics and the Prismatic subclass. One month on, Act 2 has now launched, adding several new weapons to the sandbox.

Of these new guns, none were as impactful as Aberrant Action. The new Solar weapon is another Rocket-Assisted Sidearm, a frame that has dominated the PvE meta as of late. Incredibly, this newcomer manages to top its already elite competition, largely thanks to its ability to roll a range of meta damage perks like Incandescent, Reverberation, and Swashbuckler.

Though multiple potential god rolls can work depending on your build, this is the best all-purpose Aberrant Action to craft:

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin/Heal Clip

Ambitious Assassin/Heal Clip Perk 2: Incandescent

Incandescent Masterwork: Velocity

Incandescent is a powerful, Solar-exclusive weapon perk that spreads Scorch whenever a target is defeated. This is extremely useful for clearing adds and triggering powerful Solar Fragments like Ember of Searing, Ember of Mercy, and Ember of Ashes.

With both Indebted Kindness and Aberrant Action being Energy slot weapons, they are directly competing against one another. As for which is better, Aberrant Action edges it. Incandescent is more useful on a wider range of builds than Voltshot, and the new Solar weapon has superior options in the other perk slot.

While Voltshot hits considerably harder, it requires a reload after each Final Blow to activate it. In contrast, Incandescent triggers as soon as you get a Final Blow, making it much more consistent. Equally, Voltshot is often overkill for add clear, with the Arc perk being better suited to wearing down bosses and other tankier enemies.

As for Perk 1, both Ambitious Assassin and Heal Clip provide excellent utility. The former enlarges your magazine, reducing the need to reload, while the latter gives you a reliable way to heal up in a pinch. Depending on whether damage or sustain is preferred, both can be excellent options.

