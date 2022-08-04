​​Court ruling reveals extent of death threats levelled at Destiny 2 devs

New details regarding Bungie’s latest court ruling have revealed the extent of the harassment and abuse Destiny 2 workers have been facing in the past month.

Dexerto recently reported on how Bungie is taking drastic action against Destiny 2 streamer Luca ‘Miffsyworld’ Leone, suing the content creator for repeatedly cheating, selling emblems, and biggest of all, threatening to burn down their studio.

Details from Bungie’s June 15 court ruling about this issue have now been made public, many of which include some disturbing insight into the harassment, derogatory language, and threatening actions and words being directed toward the affected Bungie employees.

The harassment started after one employee posted a tweet announcing the company’s upcoming collaboration with streamer and content creator Uhmaayyze. The tweet was posted in early June 2022 with the partnership confirmed to be for Destiny 2.

The employee who sent the tweet, as well as others who work for Bungie, began receiving doxxing and death threats. This recent ruling has revealed specifics in regards to the type of harassment these employees have been facing in the past month.

The Record reported that Superior Court Justice Fred Myers wrote how, “shortly after [the Bungie tweet], several employees of Bungie began receiving voicemails and text messages on personal, unpublished telephone numbers repeatedly using the racial slur referred to colloquially as the ‘N-word.'”

Myers then went on to add “that night a person who called himself ‘Brian’ left a voicemail on the personal telephone line of the employee who posted the ads. Brian referred to the employee by name and requested that Destiny 2 provide a scene or a downloadable piece of the game (DLC) for ‘N-word killing.’

“A few minutes later he called back and identified himself as a member of a far-right-wing social network known to publish material that is censored from mainstream social media. He repeated the request for an ‘N-word killing’; DLC to be added to Destiny 2.”

Bungie Multiple Destiny 2 developers have been met with extreme vitriol online in recent months, leading many to take extended breaks from social media.

As well as this, another Twitter account with the user name Inkcel had also been making threats against these Bungie employees during this time. They stated on Twitter that they had moved house to live closer to the employee they were harassing and were tweeting photos of the employee’s staff ID card.

The two employees caught up in this harassment were unable to identify the person behind the threats and so that was the main motivation for requiring the court order. The June 15 ruling ended up in favour of Bungie. However, it was reported by The Record that the delay in these details being released was a result of “the serious nature of the allegations of danger.”

When announcing his decision, Judge Myers highlighted the dangers of anonymous doxxing and racism, and how those who commit this form of harassment should be found and identified.

Myers wrote: “whether they sue in the US or just give the name to the police, I am satisfied that the exceptional equitable remedy ought to be available to identify people who harass others, with base racism, who dox, abuse personal information, and make overt threats of physical harm and death,”

He then went on to say that “it makes no difference that the wrongdoer target is not in Ontario or that proceedings will not be brought here.”

Following this court ruling, Bungie has revealed that they are focused on holding these perpetrators accountable and will do all they can to support the Destiny 2 devs who have been receiving death threats.