Destiny 2 players demand Bungie stop using Twitter for announcements

Destiny 2 players have called out Bungie for using Twitter as its main place to post game status notifications and announcements questioning why the publisher doesn’t use its own website instead.

As expected of any long-term live service game, Bungie’s looter shooter has had a history of technical issues. From server outages to game-breaking bugs, Destiny isn’t short on unwanted surprises.

When these bugs become particularly problematic or Bungie feels the need to address players directly it uses Twitter, or X as it’s now branded.

These posts on the Bungie Help X account often contain vital information and while the communication is appreciated not all Destiny 2 players are convinced it’s the best platform for the job.

Destiny 2 players don’t rate Bungie’s reliance on Twitter

An upset Destiny 2 player has complained about Bungie’s use of Twitter: “Using X for game status notifications is stupid. Use your own site for god sake!”

“If you don’t have the X app, the feed shown is unsorted so it is useless. I refuse to download such an app. USE YOUR OWN DAMN SITE,” the highly upvoted Reddit post demanded.

One sarcastic reply read: “Imagine if they had their own website and could choose to integrate whether servers are up or down and update us on their status. They could call it like Bungie.net or something, idk if they’ll go for it though.”

“To add, maybe have a ‘News’ section in the game and/or at the title screen so people can see comms without having to go to a website,” another player proposed offering a way to potentially improve Bungie’s communication.

Not everyone fully agreed with one Guardian explaining why Bungie likely uses X: “Twitter reaches more of their audience than [Bungie.net]. Hell, [Reddit] is a better platform than their site lol. That being said, diversifying and adding MORE (without removing any) places where the info is available is always a good thing.”

With Elon Musk’s declaration that X could soon cost money to use, Twitter may become a less desirable location for developers like Bungie to announce news. If so then Bungie.net seems a natural place to move those notifications.

