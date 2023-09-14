Bungie’s “fire” Lo-Fi Beats are perfect for vibing while slaying The Hive
Bungie has released a playlist featuring various Lo-FI Beats for Destiny 2 players to listen to and vibe as they tear through The Hive forces that Eris Morn needs defeated to become stronger.
Season of the Witch is based on the premise of Guardians sending Tithes to Eris Morn to strengthen the newly crowned Hive Goddess. However, that mission is taking time as Eris needs to gain enough power to beat The God of War, Xivu Arath.
Grinding through the seasonal activities to power up The Hive Goddess and farm everything that Season 22 has to offer isn’t a quick or easy task.
To help distract them from their long mission to overcome The Hive, Guardians will want some great music and Bungie has delivered just that.
Destiny 2 fans flock to Bungie’s Lo-Fi Beats to farm tithes
Bungie has released an album-worthy collection of Lo-Fi Beats for Destiny 2 players to vibe to as they crush and tithe their way to glory.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Posted on the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel, the playlist includes 16 Lo-Fi songs made up of both originals and remixes of existing Destiny music.
Bungie’s Season of the Witch Lo-Fi Beats playlist features the following songs:
- Arcadia
- Athanasia
- Deconstruction
- Desolation
- Discipline (Remix)
- Excerpt from The Hope
- Frigid Tomb (Remix)
- Necropolis (Remix)
- New Monarchy (Abridged)
- Odyssey IX
- Penumbra
- Sanctuary
- The Awaken
- The Tower
- View from Orbit
- Whisper of the Worm
The Lo-FI soundtrack has been well received with many on Reddit praising it. Some of the most upvoted comments replied: “THE TITHE BEATS! THE TITHE BEATS ARE REAL,” “This is a certified hive classic,” and “Holy sh*t, it’s FIRE.”
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Bungie has released a Lo-Fi beats playlist. Back in 2020, the Destiny 2 developer uploaded ‘Lofi beats to Super to‘ which fans enjoyed and demanded more of. Three years later they have finally gotten their wish.