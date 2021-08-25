Bungie unveils Trials of Osiris revamp in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Destiny 2’s most challenging and lucrative PVP component, Trials of Osiris, has been revamped as part of the Season of the Lost update, as Bungie introduced some major changes to the divisive mode.

For the most seasoned PVP Guardians, Trials of Osiris has always offered the highest level of competition in Destiny.

While the 3v3 mode has certainly had its fair share of issues in the Destiny 2 era, Bungie has announced a fresh overhaul to drastically improve the tournament-style experience.

While all eyes were on Savathun as The Witch Queen expansion came into focus on August 24, Bungie also laid the groundwork for the future of Trials. Moving forward, not only is the elite PVP mode shifting to the premium side of Destiny, but the playlist will also function in a number of new ways.

Advertisement

Here’s a complete rundown on everything that’s changing in Trials of Osiris during Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris goes premium

As Season of the Lost gets underway, Trials will now be recognized as a premium offering. This means free-to-play Guardians or those with the latest season pass will no longer have access. Instead, Trials is restricted to those who have purchased the yearly expansion.

For now, Beyond Light is required to play Trials. Once Savathun arrives, you’ll need to purchase The Witch Queen expansion to play Trials.

Furthermore, the competitive PVP experience itself is changing at its very core. While the mode originally awarded players for lengthy win-streaks, the 3v3 playlist now awards loot drops from specialized Trials Engrams instead.

Advertisement

If you can’t quite go on a run with your trio or you just fall short of a flawless card, you’ll still be on equal footing to earn various Trials goodies. Even just winning rounds and losing the match could still have you in with a chance to secure a Trials Engram at any point.

Trials of Osiris loss changes help new players

Similarly, losing isn’t quite as punishing as it once was in Trials.

Previously, the unique PVP mode functioned with a three-strike system. Three losses put a stop to your current run, forcing you to reset your Trials card and start from scratch.

Advertisement

Moving forward, teams can continue their run even after losing three times.

This change is designed to make the Trials experience “more approachable to more players,” Bungie explained. The devs want to assure the challenging mode is still rewarding “even if you are not the best PVP player.”

Trials is also set to introduce matchmaking for the first time in Destiny history. Solo players or Duo groups can search for additional teammates without having to use a third-party LFG tool.

We’re partnering with BattlEye to enhance our anti-cheat capabilities. pic.twitter.com/FETjFQlzRl — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

Last but not least, a full-fledged anti-cheat system is finally in effect. Destiny 2’s PVP content should feel smoother than ever with more stringent restrictions blocking out the pesky hackers.

Advertisement

The first round of Trials action in Season of the Lost is scheduled for Friday, September 10.