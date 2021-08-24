Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion leaks early on PS store

A recent leak revealing some of the juicy details behind Destiny 2: Witch Queen has appeared on the PlayStation store.

As Destiny 2 continues to expand it’s ever-growing universe, the Witch Queen marks the sixth chapter in the iconic Bungie story.

Set to end the Light vs Darkness saga once and for all, a new leak has shown off the prime antagonist herself, Savathûn, sister to Oryx, the Taken King.

Part of an early reveal on the PlayStation store in advance of its upcoming August 24 stream about the title, players everywhere have finally caught a glimpse of the terrifying alien creature herself.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen revealed

An early PlayStation update has showcased the expansion in all its glory ahead of the official livestream.

Witch Queen description

Accompanied by a selection of screenshots, we see the Queen herself make her debut into the gaming universe alongside a collection of eerie looking new foes and weapons.

Not only are the screenshots worth a look, but also we’ve got the game’s official description. The dialogue promises:

A new realm : The Witch Queen’s Throne World Including new weapons and a new Glaive.

: The Witch Queen’s Throne World Weapon Crafting : with custom shader, mod and stat combinations. Glaives and an Energy Shield among them.

: with custom shader, mod and stat combinations.

Additionally, the Deluxe Edition of the game will give players a whole host of goodies:

Seasons 16 – 19.

Two Year-Five Dungeons

Exotic SMG

Catalyst ornament

Exotic Sparrow.

Preorders: Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, Enigma Exotic Emote, new emblem.

Destiny 2: Witch Queen is set to release on February 22, 2022, and will be available across PlayStation 4 & 5, the Xbox One & Series X | S, along with PC and Google Stadia.

After being subject to delays, these snippets are exactly what Destiny fans needed to get themselves back into gear.