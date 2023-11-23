Destiny 2 Fireteam Finder Beta: release date, how it works, more

Destiny 2’s Fireteam Finder is rapidly approaching its beta release. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming looking-for group feature.

Looking for a group of like-minded players to raid with in Destiny 2 is one of the game’s biggest hurdles. Of course, you can still matchmake many of the regular activities, but finding a group for high-end raids can be a pain if you don’t know the right spots to look online.

The Destiny 2 community often resorts to using third-party tools like Discord to help organize fireteams, posting callouts for various activities. However, Bungie is looking to assist players who want to form groups directly in the game itself, namely by introducing the new Fireteam Finder, which will arrive in its beta stage shortly.

Looking to get a rundown on how this new feature will work? We’ve got you covered.

Bungie has announced that it will begin stress testing the Fireteam Finder on November 30 starting at 9 AM PST and ending at 5 PM PST.

The beta period for the Fireteam Finder will take place sometime during December pending the results of the Stress Test.

Finally, the devs are targeting a late January 2024 release for the finalized feature.

Accessing the Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2

Players will be able to access the Fireteam Finder using the Roster tab in the Director, or by using the Fireteam Finder access point found on every activity’s launch screen. Either method you’ll still be able to search or create a fireteam using a series of options depending on what team you’re making.

What to expect on release in Destiny 2

Bungie has also shared a prototype of what they expect the Fireteam Finder to look like when it’s fully released. The Fireteam Finder will include listings, emojis, tags, filters including communication, preferred platform, and more.

Of course, this is a prototype which means not all of these features may be included when the feature launches.

Previous LFG Systems in Destiny 2

The devs have also mentioned that the current group finding systems on their website and Companion app will remain up until the Fireteam Finder is ready. Bungie has stated that they’ve been working on an out-of-game Fireteam Finder that will be fully integrated with the in-game system. However, that won’t be available during the early beta period.

