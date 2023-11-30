Destiny 2 devs pull controversial Starter Pack from Steam store amid backlash

The Destiny 2 developers have pulled the controversial Starter Pack bundle from the Steam store amid a bunch of player backlash.

Destiny 2 has just started up Season of the Wish, the final season of content before the release of The Final Shape. So far the season has been pretty decently received, with more difficult seasonal content giving players a fair challenge. Season of the Wish will remain for quite a while as well, as Bungie has announced delays for The Final Shape.

Article continues after ad

While Season of the Wish is going well, players are not too happy with another aspect of content that Bungie released. The Starter Pack was a $15 bundle released on the Steam store that was aimed at easing newer players into the game.

Article continues after ad

The bundle featured 3 exotic weapons, an exotic sparrow, a ghost shell, a ship, and upgrade materials.

At the price point, many players took issue with the bundle, claiming that it was borderline pay-to-win content. The player base began to mock the bundle as well, creating tags like “Capitalism”, “Crime” and “Psychological Horror” for it. Bungie has now made a statement about the new bundle and has subsequently removed it from the Steam store.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 removes controversial Starter Pack from Steam page

“Hey everyone, we launched Season of the Wish yesterday and have been monitoring the conversation around what you’ve been enjoying and what you haven’t. We’ll start things off with the Starter Pack, which is not something bringing joy. Which is why we’ve pulled it from stores.” the post reads.

Article continues after ad

The bundle has been removed from Destiny 2’s Steam page and is now no longer available for purchase. As for those who have already bought the bundle, it’s unsure if Bungie is offering refunds or compensation at this time.

Article continues after ad

The Destiny 2 team also mentioned that they’re reconsidering what should go into the Starter Bundle, believing there are “other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should want to dive into first.”