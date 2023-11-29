Destiny 2 players slam Season of the Wish as its “severely lacking” content

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is finally available but players are not happy with the content they have received. As it happens, some of the users took to Reddit and claimed that the gameplay content is “severely lacking”.

Destiny 2 has been at the forefront of criticism over the past few months. The lack of meaningful content in the game in combination with the various incidents surrounding Bungie made the playerbase frustrated and angry.

However, in the past, the release of new seasons has often provided a temporary fix to problems. Unfortunately, that has not been the case this time as Season of the Wish led to even more controversy as players have slammed it as “severely lacking”.

Here is what the community has to say surrounding the brand new Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 players are unhappy with the gameplay content in Season of the Wish

The discussion regarding the lack of gameplay content was started by a Reddit user named SthenicFreeze. The player mentioned in their post, “I’m going to preface this by saying the story/dialogue is fine for a seasonal story, but the gameplay content is severely lacking.”

They continued, “story mission to get the egg, but it’s not actually a new mission… It’s just the seasonal activity you did earlier with some different dialogue and no teammates.” They also commented, “I wasn’t expecting much from the start of a season, but I wasn’t expecting to run one new mission in an old location, then one new activity only to end the weekly quest running a 5 year old.”

Other players joined into the discussion as a lot of them seem to share similar sentiments. One such Reddit user mentioned, “It boggles my mind that they thought making a 5 year old activity with no changes other than some updated loot a major part of the season was a good idea.”

Another player chimed in, “I actually can’t believe they dropped “run x2 tier III Blind Well” in the first f***** week of the season.” One user also commented, “When I found out it wasn’t just one blind well I logged out for the day. Just can’t be asked, maybe tomorrow.”

Lastly, a player claimed, “At this rate Bungie should get an environmental award for their constant efforts of recycling.”

Therefore, it is clear that players are not at all happy with the content from Season of the Wish. There is very little new content, and considering this season will run for seven months, it seems like Bungie will have to pull a miracle to hold onto its playerbase in the coming days.