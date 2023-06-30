Bungie addresses Destiny 2 server issues with new plan to “steadily improve” stability

Bungie has addressed the latest server stability issues in Destiny 2 via the TWID blog, revealing new plans to “steadily improve game stability” in the future.

Destiny 2 is a game enjoyed by many players all over the world and across many platforms. The looter shooter developed by Bungie is easily one of the biggest long-standing shooters on the market and offers players a variety of gameplay options. From PvP to PvE to even Gambit, there’s a lot of content for players to progress through as they shoot their way through the galaxy.

With the release of Lightfall in Destiny 2, we’re nearing the end of the Light and Dark saga, and as such many players have started to pick up the game. As an always online game, the number of players can directly affect the server’s stability, which as of recently has been struggling. Many players have complained about the numerous error codes plaguing the game, which Bungie responded to by briefly shutting down servers to investigate.

Now in their most recent developer blog This Week in Destiny, Bungie has addressed these issues and revealed plans to “steadily improve game stability” in the near future and beyond.

Bungie Cayde 6 will seemingly return to some degree in the Final Shape expansion in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 developer explains issues with Claims service and server instability

As shared in their recent TWID, Bungie addressed the issues players were facing.

“Last month, we spoke about the backend upgrades we implemented to prepare for the year of Lightfall, and service stability issues that have recently affected players…However, we’ve identified several issues with those changes that we are working to correct.”

The developers then go in-depth speaking about their Claims service, which has caused a fair amount of issues in recency.

“Ahead of Lightfall’s launch, a few improvements were made to the Claims service. We made updates to some of its underlying communication technology and made changes that allowed Claims to scale out to more servers so that during moments or events of high concurrency, the service could make use of those extra resources and avoid getting bogged down. While the updates achieved our scale goals, we discovered issues around the service’s error recovery functionality.”

Bungie Lightfall included several improvements to the game’s server stability.

Unfortunately, if the claims service breaks, this can be the cause of the many error codes that faced Guardians, devs explained.

“However, despite rigorous testing, the updated system is not always recovering as expected in our live game environment. If these channels are permanently disrupted, this can be one of the causes behind Weasel, Baboon, or other error codes for a large subset of the player base.”

Bungie has stated that they’re looking to fix these claims issues but has noted that this won’t be an overnight process. Instead, they shared their plans for server stability for the next two seasons.

The developers are aiming to reduce the amount of downtime needed for maintenance throughout Season of the Deep, with a mid-season update targeting their logging system.

Bungie Bungie is aiming to reduce the need for downtime and maintenance in Season of the Deep.

In the season afterward the developers plan to introduce a large set of improvements to assist in the “self-healing” ability of claims. Alongside this, they also plan to deploy improvements that will help make Destiny 2 services more robust.

Bungie closed the section with this statement to players, “We hope this sheds new light on what’s been causing some recent stability issues, the methods we’re using to track them, what we’re doing to improve game stability in the short/medium/long term, and when to expect those updates to go live.”

Only time will tell if the actions Bungie has put in place will work in the long run, but it’s good nonetheless to see the developers hard at work.