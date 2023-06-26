Bungie shuts down Destiny 2 for hot fix update following major error code issues

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has brought the game down for emergency maintenance after several error codes and server instability issues have plagued the title.

Destiny 2 is currently between some of its major patches, with Season of the Deep the current content provided for players. The season, which started on May 23, 2023, sees Guardians re-explore the depths of Titan. Reuniting with Deputy Commander Sloane reappearing in a more taken form. Season of the Deep also released one of the biggest cutscenes in Destiny 2 history.

Arguably one of the biggest baddies in the Destiny 2 universe isn’t the Witness, nor Calus but the many error codes that seem to crop up every now and then. Players are all too familiar with the WEASEL, APPLE, and BABOON error codes, which would result in them disconnecting from the server.

Now Bungie has had to pull the plug on Destiny 2’s servers after a recent increase in error codes and server instability.

Destiny 2 brought offline after game plagued with error codes

Bungie announced via their BungieHelp Twitter account that the game would be brought down for emergency maintenance. In that time, the team would investigate the errors. They also stated that they would provide players with updates as they continued to work on the update.

“Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance as we investigate an increase in various errors codes and server stability. Another update will be provided within 1 hour.” the post stated.

Eventually, the developers managed to make a breakthrough, bringing the servers back online. The devs did share that they’d be continuing work on the error codes.

“Destiny 2 is being brought back online for our continued investigation into ongoing issues. Stand by for updates.”

As per the Twitter post, the servers have come back online. However, Bungie will still continue to investigate the root of these problems, updating the player base when they learn more.