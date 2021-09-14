Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31 patch notes: visual bug fixes, gameplay adjustments

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 update has arrived for console, PC and Stadia, and with it comes some huge visual overhauls and gameplay adjustments.

As CD Project Red continue to try and salvage the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, they’ve released patch 1.31 in order to implement a slew of gameplay, UI and visual adjustments.

In the run up to Patch 1.4, which may include more DLC content for players to get their robotic hands on, the focus of this patch is improving visually distracting bugs and fault in-game systems.

Several quests have also seen some changes, with Judy finally appearing in her van at the end of the iconic “Disasterpiece” mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31: Patch notes

All of the details you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.31 update are below.

These were obtained via CD Projekt Red.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of said item wasn’t removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.

Corrected the height of the charged jump.

Adjusted enemies’ stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having “The Rock” perk.

Quests & Open World

Disasterpiece Fixed an issue where Judy didn’t spawn in her van on Jig-Jig Street.

These Boots are Made for Walkin’ Fixed an issue where Thorton Galena “Rattler” didn’t spawn in the quest area. Thorton Galena “Rattler” will no longer become invulnerable after the quest is completed.

Beat on the Brat Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate with the objective “Go to the final fight” on saves made on game version 1.22.

With a little help from my friends Fixed an issue where the objective “Wait for the nomads” could persist on the screen long after player’s arrival at the junction. Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to interact with the nomads to discuss the plan.

The Nomad Fixed an issue where player’s car could get stuck between a blockade and a guardrail, preventing them from returning to the car and blocking progress.



Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to “off” in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: “A network error has occurred. Please try again later”.

Console-specific