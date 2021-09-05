Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.4 update: Everything you need to know

CD Projekt Red has been rolling out consistent updates over recent months, and with the eventual release of patch 1.4, Cyberpunk 2077 should be getting some new content for players to dive into.

Coming off the stellar release of The Witcher 3 back in 2015, CD Projekt Red shocked the world with some of the aspects within Cyberpunk 2077. But, as many of you know, the game was highly criticized when it was released, due to a flurry of issues within the game itself.

However, CD Projekt Red has remained constant with updates over 2021, and their roadmap of future updates has had fans hopeful that the game will be fully optimized with new DLC soon.

Speaking of updates, the new major update for Cyberpunk will be coming soon, and we’re going to run over everything you need to know regarding patch 1.4.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.4 release date

Fans should look forward to the future of Night City, as some of these major patches have been rolling out frequently since the game was released back in December of 2020.

Going off of previous updates, we can pinpoint a timeline of when the next Cyberpunk patch is going to release. For those who don’t know, the last patch, 1.3, was released back on August 18, and patch 1.23 premiered in July.

However, patch 1.2 arrived all the way back in March, so fans shouldn’t expect patch 1.4 to release until a few months from now. Basing it off of previous releases, sometime around the tail-end of 2021 seems like the ideal release date for 1.4.

What to expect in Cyberpunk patch 1.4

There was a wide array of changes within the last patch, including numerous fixes to certain gameplay elements and other issues players have encountered throughout Night City.

So, we can expect some sort of the same with the release of update 1.4, and there may be some new DLC missions for players to partake in!

So, we’ll have to wait and see what CD Projekt Red has in store for us in the coming months.