Should you start a new save in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0?

The long awaited update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived and provides a plethora of new content for players to dive into the game and take a trip back to Night City with a fresh perspective. However, if you’re wondering if you should start a new save file to play the next-gen update, we’ve got the answer for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most enthralling action RPGs of the decade, as it transports players to the dystopian megalopolis of Night City in the future. When it was first released in 2020, the game was extensively criticized for its poor optimization on previous-gen consoles and its numerous bugs.

With the newly added update 2.0, CD Projekt RED is doing a full reset of the game for next gen consoles and PC, while adding tons of new features, revamped graphics, and a paid expansion called Phantom Liberty (check out our review here) coming soon. Prior to installing the free update to the base game, it is essential to determine whether you should continue your game from a previous save point or start a new game.

If you’re wondering whether you should create a new save point in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0, we have the answer.

Should you create a new save point?

According to CD Projekt RED’s post on X, it is recommended that you create a new save and start Cyberpunk 2077 with a fresh perspective and the newly added update 2.0 content. Although you can continue from where you left off, it is obvious you might miss out on a few things that have been changed in the current patch.

Starting a new game also provides you with a fresh set of attributes and a new perk tree to use in crafting your unique character build, both of which will prove invaluable later on. The addition of vehicle combat, cyberware upgrades, and side jobs will take your experience in Night City to a whole new level.

That’s everything you need to know about creating a new save in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0. For more on the game, here are more guides:

