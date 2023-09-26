Cyberpunk 2077 automatically disables PC mods for Phantom Liberty players

CD Projekt Red is automatically disabling Cyberpunk 2077 mods on PC to prevent potential issues that may affect Phantom Liberty.

In its early days, many of Cyberpunk‘s improvements on PC were thanks to fixes implemented by the modding community. Some mods even restored unfinished ideas that were cast aside mid-development, such as the metro system and wall-running.

From HDR reshades and gameplay tweaks to police improvements and minimap adjustments, modders have enhanced the RPG with several other additions over the years, as well.

Article continues after ad

However, the Phantom Liberty significantly alters the state of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City. As such, developers temporarily hit pause on PC mod support.

Article continues after ad

CDPR disables Cyberpunk 2077 mods on PC for Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt Red‘s official support page on Twitter informed Steam and Epic Games Store users that “mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The off switch isn’t permanent, though. Notably, the goal is to ensure pre-existing mods won’t cause issues with Phantom Liberty before modders can deploy updates.

Article continues after ad

The studio’s extra precaution in this case makes sense, given how drastically PC mods can alter Cyberpunk 2077. After all, Phantom Liberty isn’t some small, throwaway add-on.

Cyberpunk 2077’s new expansion introduces another area of Night City, Dogtown, located near Pacifica. In addition to the new main quest, the DLC includes additional side quests, an overhauled skill system, extra vehicles, and much more.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, there’s plenty that can go wrong if older mods aren’t optimized for the latest changes. Here’s to hoping players won’t have to discover the potential troubles as they return to the streets of Night City.