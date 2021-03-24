ZywOo's wasted prime: Vitality are making wrong roster moves | Richard Lewis reacts at ESL Pro League - Dexerto

ESL Pro League S13’s Group B was stacked with talent, but one team with high expectations underperformed. Richard Lewis discusses Team Vitality placing 4th in Group B, expressing his concerns with the team’s setup.

Also suggesting that dropping Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom for Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier was a poor decision, he brings into question what French phenom Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut must be thinking on this struggling roster. As other top teams falter around Vitality, this time is crucial to up their game and secure some tournament wins.

Group B was stacked with incredible teams in the Pro League. In Lewis’ words, “there were four teams that could win it, and there were also four teams that could finish bottom.”

Realistically, though, he states that those four teams were “completely interchangeable” because of how equally stacked they all were.

“In the end, I do think we do need to have a talk about Vitality, because I think if you watch the performances and the results here at the ESL Pro League, you’re going to be concerned if you’re a Vitality fan.”

Richard states that 2021 hasn’t been kind to the team, compared to the potential they had to be the best team in the world at the end of 2020.

As Nivera was swapped for misutaaa, Lewis states that “I think he was a better player… I think he was more impactful… he seemed to frag out.”

Referring to ZywOo as “the big elephant in the room” he states that he’s unsure of how long he will tolerate poor performances from his squadmates. “ZywOo is like a once-in-a-generation talent at this game, and you should lean into that.”

