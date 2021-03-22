Top 10 wasted talents in CSGO history - Dexerto

Counter-Strike’s scene is brimming with top-tier players with seemingly limitless potential that looks set to be the next big thing on the scene. That is, however, until it all comes crashing down around them.

The esports industry can undoubtedly be incredibly fickle, with new talent coming into the scene on a metaphorical conveyor belt. Some seem destined for legend status, with the sky as the ultimate limit. But when things fall, it’s a different story. Here, we’ve broken down the top ten incredible talents within the scene that had their potential wasted.

As one of the biggest brains in the history of Counter-Strike, Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan was known for his Einstein-level game IQ; the player that the North American scene needed to turn the tide on the dominating Scandinavian teams. After being caught in a match-fixing scheme, though, the star was never able to reach the true heights he was undoubtedly set for.

Johannes ‘nex’ Maget, the incredible entry-fragger, was known for his tip-top aim – making him one to watch for Germany in 2015. In 2019, though, BIG only used the star on occasion due to his wrist problems, and he spent the whole of 2020 benched, where he still remains now in 2021.

Swedish star Andreas ‘znajder’ Lindberg used to have the world at his feet while on the Fnatic roster, winning his first Major in 2013 before being dropped in favor of Freddy ‘KRiMZ’ Johansson and Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson. Hitting him hard, the swede battled with personal issues in the years that followed, and now sits on esports team Lemondogs as he attempts to reclaim his old glory.

Check out the full video above to find out just where each of these stars ranks alongside the other six talents with wasted potential.

