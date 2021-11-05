YEKINDAR: “The only team that can beat NAVI is Gambit” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major

Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Gaļinskis’ Virtus.pro are now out of the PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major, having lost to Heroic 2-1 in a tightly-contested series. With Natus Vincere running away as favorites to win it all, the Latvian believes only one team can stop them: Gambit.

YEKINDAR stepped up for Virtus.pro in their close series against Heroic for a spot in the Stockholm Major semi-finals, but trying to get over the Danes was one comeback too many.

With Heroic exposing Virtus.pro’s strategies, the Latvian opened up about what went wrong at the PGL CS:GO Stockholm Major, and explained why he believes Gambit are the only side that can stop a dominant NAVI for christening their era with a Major title.

Advertisement

Discover More: CadiaN: “Holy !?%$ my team is so clutch!” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major