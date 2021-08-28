What next for CSGO’s Clutch Minister?

As discussions with his current org, Astralis, drag on with seemingly no end in sight, Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth’s future remains up in the air. Where will CS:GO’s ‘Clutch Minister’ end up next?

Xyp9x is one of CS:GO’s most iconic players. Alongside dev1ce, dupreeh, gla1ve, and Magisk, he was part of a legendary Counter-Strike’s squad at Astralis — one of the best ever, in fact.

But since dev1ce left for NIP, the Clutch Minister has been benched. With his contract up at the end of the year, Xyp9x’s Astralis future is in major doubt. With a host of teams set to be in for his signature, where will this legend ultimately land?

