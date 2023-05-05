Valve reveals CSGO’s final Major sticker collection: All Paris Major 2023 stickers

Valve has finally revealed the design of CSGO’s very last Major sticker collection for the Paris Major 2023, and it’s a nice throwback to the Katowice 2014 stickers.

As the Paris Major, which is the very last CSGO major, comes closer to its start, many players have been on the edge of their seats for the sticker reveals. And throughout the wait, there has been much hype, and even some unintentional trolling from NIP’s CEO.

And finally, just three days from the start of the Major – which is the most delayed sticker release to date – details are now upon us.

Sporting a clean borderless look with the Major’s name at the bottom, it harkens back to the classic Katowice 2014 stickers which have been long coveted as not only CSGO’s very first Major stickers, but for its clean borderless look.

We also have gotten a good showcase of what each sticker finishes look like, which does not differ all too much from previous Major stickers, as at this point Valve already has a formula in place and they’re sticking too it.

Stickers will be available in four different finishes. Paper, Glitter, Holo, and Gold. Their rarity to gain from the sticker capsules is also in that order. This goes for both the Team stickers and Player autographs.

Naturally in Valve’s showcase, NAVI’s sticker gets first billing. As the legendary Ukrainian org is on record for being the only team to have participated in all of CSGO’s Majors.

The sticker release also marks it as the final Major sticker collection CSGO will receive. As the scene gears up for the release of Counter-Strike 2, and the game’s next Major happening next year in the new version.

The sticker capsules are now available to buy in-game in CSGO. With the viewer pass and token also available to purchase.