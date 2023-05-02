NIP CEO criticized after joke about BLAST Paris Major stickers tricks CSGO fans

Ninjas in Pyjama’s CEO Hicham Chahine came under fire after putting out a joke post on Twitter about the BLAST Paris Major stickers ahead of the tournament.

The BLAST Paris Major is days away and the stickers for the last CS:GO major ever have yet to drop. In an attempt to conjure some kind of reverse jinx, the NIP CEO boldly posted on Twitter that there would be no stickers for the major.

The post has quickly gained traction, garnering over 200,000 views and almost 1,000 likes, with some believing the post was factual, and others commenting on the joke.

“It’s true, the French unions firebombed all the stickers yesterday during the protests.” Dust2 Editor-in-Chief Ryan Friend said in response to the post.

“Is there a reason for this? Surely it’s unrelated to CPH Flames?” Said 100 Thieves Senior Vice President of esports Jacob Toft-Andersen said.

BLAST PARIS Major stickers are still coming

Chahine, realizing many CS:GO fans took his post seriously, responded to his own post and said he really has “no info” on when the stickers for the Major will come.

“Oh wow,” he said. “I was trying to state it wouldn’t happen so they drop tonight.”

The follow-up post to clarify his statement has only been viewed about 20,000 times and has seen little traction compared to his initial joke post.

Stickers from the event are a way for teams that qualify for the biggest tournament in the esport to make money through Valve’s in-game sale of the cosmetic. Some team’s stickers from previous events have gone for hundreds of thousands of dollars on the resale market.

One team was recently accused of “insider trading” in the CSGO sticker market as its players bought up their organization’s stickers before the company announced it had filed for bankruptcy.

NIP is set to compete at the BLAST Paris Major, starting in the Challengers Stage. The team’s first match is against MOUZ on May 8.