 Valve bans worst CSGO coaching bug abusers from future Majors - Dexerto
Valve bans worst CSGO coaching bug abusers from future Majors

Published: 28/Jan/2021 2:04

by Alan Bernal
valve csgo zoner f_1n coaching bug ban
StarLadder

Valve

Valve announced the extent of punishments to coaches who abused the CSGO bug based on the ESIC’s independent findings, with multiple people indefinitely banned from the company’s prized Major events.

After the initial findings, Valve punished teams and 37 coaches based on the initial announcement of people abusing a spectator bug that made it possible to gain unfair advantages during a live match.

This resulted in all teams found to have used the bug forfeiting their Regional Major Rankings (RMR) qualifying points, with more individual consequences being handed to the specific coaches that were using the exploit.

Now the company has followed up with more changes as a result of the coaching bug saga, with new rules for online RMR matches as well as ineligibility for those found using the bug.

Valve issue bans for CSGO coaches

While the studio is generally hands off with the CSGO scene in its entirety, they’ve given a general outline of how many Majors coaches will be ineligible based on the ESIC demerits from their full report.

“As our follow up, we have decided that coaches that exploited the camera bug will be ineligible to participate in some number of future Valve-sponsored events–that number to be determined by the extent of the abuse.”

These ‘demerits’ are based on “the frequency as well as the duration of the abuse of the Spectator Bug” decided by the ESIC and outlined in their findings.

While there are many who will be barred from a few Majors, the following have been permanently banned:

  • Alessandro ‘Apoka’ Marcucci
  • Morgan ‘B1GGY’ Madour
  • Bruno ‘bruno’ Ono (who went by ‘ellllll’)
  • Ivan ‘F_1N’ Kochugov
  • Arthur ‘prd’ Resende
  • Allan ‘Rejin’ Petersen
  • Slaava ‘Twista’ Räsänen
  • Aleksandr ‘zoneR’ Bogatyrev (who went by ‘MechanoGun’)

The ESIC is expected to make their demerit calculations public in the near future. Director of Global Strategy & Partnership at ESIC Stephen Hanna said there are “a number of ongoing appeals” and will update Valve if there are any changes.

csgo valve coaching bug ban major

Valve RMR coaching rule change

Along with the new rulings, Valve also announced a competition-wide rule change as it pertains to coaches’ participation in RMR online matches that will keep managers from being in the same room as their players.

“During online matches only players are allowed in the room and on the server. Neither coaches nor any other team staff will be allowed in the room, on the server, or to otherwise communicate with the team during an online match,” Valve said.

Due to “how commonly coaches exploited the bug, for how long it went unreported, as well as how common coach stream-sniping accusations have been” this rule will apply to all coaches regardless if they were implicated in the findings.

This is a sweeping change to come out of ESIC’s investigations and is already causing frustration among those impacted.

“I did nothing wrong and get punished the same. Honestly just heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time,” Evil Geniuses head coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado said.

“Thanks to everyone who knew about / abused this bug. Thanks to CSGO who can’t even acknowledge their own fault in all of this.”

The next premier CSGO event, the Stockholm 2021 Major, will be in late October.

DreamHack Open January EU & NA – stream, schedule, scores

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:27 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 1:10

by Lauren Bergin
DreamHack Open January 2021
DreamHack, Dexerto

DreamHack Open

CSGO’s DreamHack Open January 2021 is underway. 8 teams will be competing in Europe for a $70,000 prize pool, and 4 teams duke it out in North America for $30,000. We’ve got the EU & NA DreamHack streams, schedules and current results right here for you. 

  • Evil Geniuses get huge win vs FPX in EU tourney
  • Day 2 matchups set for EU: EG to face BIG
  • Both EU & NA DreamHack Open January run from January 27 – 31.

Throughout January we see 8 EU teams and 4 NA teams duke it out for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes.

The format for both EU & NA is a double-elimination style Groups Stage into a Bo3 semifinal and Bo5 final.

DreamHack Open January EU & NA: Stream

DreamHack is being streamed live on the official DreamHack Twitch channel, where the vods will be available after the games are complete to watch in case you miss any of the action.

DreamHack Open January EU: Results & schedule

Below are all of the results for the European leg of the competition. We’ll update this as the competition progresses.

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Opening Match BIG 2 – 0 HellRaisers 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Opening Match FPX 0 – 2 Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Opening Match Gambit 2 – 0 Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Opening Match Team Spirit 2 – 1 forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 1 of the tournament saw the highly-anticipated matchup between Evil Geniuses and FPX, which ultimately went the way of the former in 2-0 fashion, although both maps were very tight victories for EG.

BIG and Gambit both also secured themselves nice 2-0 wins while forZe made Team Spirit sweat a bit in their tightly-contested 2-1 victory. This sets up a huge match between BIG and EG on Day 2 to decide the winner of Group A, while the four losing teams will all face elimination in the second half of the day.

Day 2 – January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Winner’s Match BIG vs Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Winner’s Match Gambit vs Team Spirit 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group A Elim Match HellRaisers vs FPX 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
Group B Elim Match Sprout vs forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3 – January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Group A Decider Match TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Group B Decider Match TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4 – January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5 – January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM 4PM

DreamHack Open January NA: Results & schedule

Below are all the results for the NA leg of the competition. We’ll update this as the competition progresses.

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Triumph 1 – 2 paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Rebirth Esports 2 – 0 Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 2 – January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Triumph vs Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 3 – January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 2 Rebirth Esports vs paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 4 – January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 5 – January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM