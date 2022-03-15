Tickets for PGL Antwerp CSGO Major now available

Tickets for the upcoming PGL CS:GO Major in Antwerp have been made available, the tournament organizer has announced.

With no ticket bundle available for the playoffs, fans wishing to attend all four days between May 19 and 22 will need to purchase multiple tickets to watch the closing stages of the Major at the Antwerps Sportpaleis.

A regular ticket will cost between 35 and 55 euros, depending on the stage of the competition. A premium ticket, which gives access to a floor seat located close to the stage, will cost between 75 and 90 euros.

This means that fans will need to spend a minimum of 175 euros to watch all playoff matches live from the arena. The most expensive ticket option will set them back 325 euros.

PGL Major Antwerp ticket prices

Regular ticket:

Thursday and Friday (quarter-finals) – 35 euros

– 35 euros Saturday (semi-finals) – 50 euros

– 50 euros Sunday (grand final) – 55 euros

Premium floor seats:

Thursday and Friday (quarter-finals) – 75 euros

– 75 euros Saturday (semi-finals) – 85 euros

– 85 euros Sunday (grand final) – 90 euros

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Sportlaeis’ website.

PGL Major Antwerp will take place between May 9-22, with only the playoffs being held in front of an audience. The first two stages of the event will be held at a studio location.

PGL chose Antwerp as the host city for the first Major of 2022 because of its central location in Europe. It will be the third CS:GO Major run to be held by the Romanian tournament organizer after Krakow 2017 and Stockholm 2021.

In a February interview with Dexerto, PGL CEO Silviu Stroie vowed to raise the bar after the Stockholm Major was dogged by production and technical issues.

The 24 teams attending the Major will be determined by four Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events. These will be held in PGL’s studio, located in Bucharest, between April 11 and May 1.