PGL Major Antwerp 2022: Dates, format, qualifiers & teams

Published: 11/Feb/2022 10:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2022 10:31

by Luís Mira
PGL

The first CS:GO Major of 2022, the PGL Major Antwerp, is nearing. Twenty-four teams from all over the world will compete for $1 million in prize money and the title of Major champions. Here’s what you need to know.

The CS:GO circuit is jam-packed with high-quality tournaments, but the Majors still stand above the rest. The 17th iteration of the prestigious Valve-sponsored event will be operated by PGL, the same company that organized the 2021 Stockholm Major.

This time, the Major will take us to Antwerp. The event will feature 24 of the world’s best teams, who will have to qualify via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments. No team is guaranteed a spot in Antwerp, not even NAVI, the best team of 2021 and the reigning Major champions.

We’ve got everything you need to know about PGL Major Antwerp right here, including the latest details and the qualifying process.

After the Stockholm Major, PGL will now run an event in Antwerp

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 details: dates, format, location

PGL Major Antwerp will be divided into three stages: Challengers, Legends, and Champions. The first two will be played behind closed doors in a studio environment, while the last one will be held at the 18,000-seater Antwerps Sportpaleis in front of an audience.

This will be the first-ever CS:GO Major hosted in Belgium. According to PGL, the country’s central location in Europe ticked every box of what it wanted when it set out to find “one of the most approachable destinations” for the event.

The event will run as follows:

Dates: May 9-22
  • Challengers Stage: May 9-12
  • Legends Stage: May 14-17
  • Champions Stage: May 19-22
NAVI won the Stockholm Major in convincing fashion – Can they do it again in Antwerp?

Teams qualified for PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Valve has merged some of the regions, creating three RMR events that will determine the 24 teams attending the Major: Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The number of slots allocated to each region was determined by how they performed at the previous Major.

The RMR tournaments will be hosted by PGL at the company’s studio in Bucharest from April 11-24. The qualifiers for these events will begin in late February, with registration links available here.

Due to its size, the 32-team Europe RMR has been divided into two tournaments.

Below you can see how many teams each region will send to the Major. This will be updated as all the regional qualifiers wrap up in May.

Challengers Stage:

Legends Stage:

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 prize distribution

Placement Prize Money (USD)
1 $500,000
2 $150,000
3-4 $70,000
5-8 $35,000
9-16 $8,750
17-24
