Karrigan: “This Core Can Be the Next Astralis” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Major Interview

CSGO legend karrigan joined Dexerto for an exclusive interview after FaZe Clan won the PGL Antwerp 2022 CSGO Major.

In this interview, Karrigan discussed rain’s massive performance during the Grand Final, along with broky, Twistzz, and Ropz as well. He also touched on what’s next for FaZe after winning the PGL Major.

The IGL also spoke about how this championship core of FaZe could have a run similar to the Astralis CSGO era, and what the emotion of winning his first ever Major was like.

