Ropz: “Karrigan Is just the best” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Major Interview

CSGO prodigy Robin ‘ropz’ Kool joined Dexerto for an exclusive interview after winning the PGL Antwerp 2022 Major with a 2-0 FaZe Clan victory over NAVI.

With the PGL Antwerp 2022 Major now in the books, FaZe Clan are the new top dogs in town. From Karrigan hoisting his first Major trophy to rain’s MVP performance, Ropz had nothing but praise for his teammates after the monumental win.

Though even while relishing the moment, we also gained some insight as to what the star-studded lineup has its sights on next as the best CSGO team in the world moves forward.

