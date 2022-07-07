EsportsCS:GO

The making of dupreeh: my story of grief and glory

. 2 hours ago
dupreeh
The making of dupreeh cover image

Danish CS:GO star Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen has an illustrious career within esports, however, as with any great career, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

In 2010 tragedy hit the Danish player when his father was diagnosed with an aggressive form of chest cancer, turning his entire world upside-down. Despite the devastating news, dupreeh buried his head into his growing passion of becoming a successful CS:GO player, and ultimately achieving the unthinkable by becoming one of the world’s best. Dupreeh has been an active member of several world-beating CS:GO teams, such as Astralis, TSM, and now Team Vitality.

Just days before one of the biggest achievements in his career, of Astralis being crowned champions at the 2019 Katowice major, dupreeh was hit with the unbearable news of his father’s passing, following an eight-year battle against cancer.

