Vitality sign Astralis CSGO trio following $56m investment

French esports organization Team Vitality have unveiled their renovated Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster for the 2022 season, confirming they’ve signed the multiple-Major-winning Astralis trio of Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen, Emil ‘magisk’ Reif, and Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen.

Team Vitality are hitting 2022 hard with plenty of new capital at their disposal and a new-look roster in CS:GO that they hope will help them rival the likes of NAVI and G2 Esports.

The French org have signed the former Astralis trio of dupreeh, magisk, and coach zonic, a move they describe as a super team. They join Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut, Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire, and Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier on the org.

Existing Vitality investor Rewired, a venture capital firm, have committed to investing €50M ($56.7m) into the company over the next three years so they can “create European super teams” that are capable of winning “the most coveted trophies in esports”.

These signings quickly follow on from Vitality announcing their brand new roster for European League of Legends competition LEC, in which they signed former G2 and Cloud9 star Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and former MAD Lions player Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság.

The new funding will help Vitality to provide more support for their players, providing “unrivalled facilities and performance staff” as they hunt down more success across titles like CS:GO, League of Legends, FIFA, Fortnite, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant.

On the side of Astralis, the Danish org recently signed former Complexity duo Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke and Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer, as well as new coach Alexander ‘ave’ Holdt.

Today, we bid farewell to three Astralis legends. Best of luck, Peter, Emil and Danny. You will forever be a part of the #AstralisFamily. Thank you for everything. We will see you later. ❤️@dupreeh@MagiskCS@zonic pic.twitter.com/sNe4qcDnLm — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) December 29, 2021

“This scale of talent investment has never been seen in esports before and I am honoured to be leading the charge with these rosters which have the potential to make history in Europe and beyond,” said Vitality co-founder and esports director Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide.

“Since the beginning of our entrance into CS:GO, we have been working with intensity to get to the top and nurture some of the best talent France has to offer. It’s now time to think internationally and create a new CS:GO culture of European talent with legacy athletes. As proven winners, dupreeh, magisk & zonic have what it takes to move us from not just being a strong contender, but the best CS:GO team in the world.”