The Legend of f0rest: Making CSGO Look Easy

Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg is a legend in the CSGO community with his career spanning all the way back to 2003, but what was his journey like on the way to becoming an FPS icon?

Dexerto sat down with f0rest’s old NiP teammates, Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund, Adam ‘friberg’ Friberg, and Richard ‘Xizt’ Landström, to ask them what made him such an essential part of the team.

Whether it was his ability to handle the pressure, perform without practicing, or simply keep a smile on his teammate’s faces, f0rest seemed to be able to deliver on all fronts.

