Sources: nexa to join OG in Aleksib swap deal with G2

G2 Esports CS:GO in-game leader Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković is on the brink of joining OG as part of the deal that will see Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen move in the opposite direction, sources have told Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

The two organizations have already reached an agreement for the player swap, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

Nexa will take over the reins at OG, leaving behind a two-year tenure with G2 Esports that began in September 2019, when he was signed alongside his CR4ZY teammate Nemanja ’huNter-’ Kovač.

During his time at the helm of G2’s squad, nexa notably led the team to runners-up finishes at three big LAN events: IEM Katowice 2020, IEM Cologne 2021, and PGL Major Stockholm.

Advertisement

As the tournament season came to an end, G2 opted to overhaul their lineup with hopes of battling NAVI for the No.1 spot in 2022.

On January 4, Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov, a 16-year-old prodigy from NAVI’s academy system, was finally unveiled as the team’s new AWPer. After weeks of negotiations between G2 and OG, Aleksib is now poised to switch teams, with Rémy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam on the verge of being installed as the new coach.

A team in turmoil

Nexa will inherit an OG team eager to turn a page after a difficult year that saw them fail to qualify for PGL Major Stockholm.

Advertisement

The international lineup, currently ranked 17th in the world according to HLTV, struggled to reach the latter stages of the big tournaments in 2021. A second-place finish in IEM Summer and a semi-final appearance in ESL Pro League Season 14 were two of the few highlights of the year.

Nexa’s impending move to OG comes at a time when doubts remain about the future of Valdemar ‘valde’ Bjørn Vangså. The Danish rifler has been linked with a move to Evil Geniuses, with talks between the organizations reportedly underway.