G2 reportedly set to sign CSGO prodigy m0NESY from NAVI in $600k deal

G2 Esports have reached an agreement to sign 16-year-old AWPer Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov from NAVI, where he played for their academy team, according to a new report.

Following a report from Dexerto’s own Luís Mira in November that revealed Russian org NAVI were open to offers for their prodigy m0NESY, it appears as if the AWPer has closed in on his new home.

Despite achieving second place at the recent PGL Major in Stockholm, it’s clear G2 aren’t happy with the result and are aiming to knock NAVI off of the top spot.

M0NESY will be heading to the Berlin-based org, who are already in the middle of making changes to their roster, per a report from 1pv.

G2 are in a transitional period with their team. Long-time coach Damien ‘maLeK’ Marcel departed the squad in November with Jan ‘Swani’ Müller filling in on a temporary basis, and it’s rumored that they’re also interested in OG’s Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen.

The report from 1pv states that the agreement between G2 and NAVI will see approximately $600,000 exchange hands, with clauses and bonuses bolstering the price tag.

It’s not yet known who m0NESY would replace on the G2 roster, though the most likely candidates are either François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay or Audric ‘JaCKz’ Jug.

The Russian player is averaging a 1.36 HLTV rating and 1.42 Impact in 2021, and helping NAVI Junior to a second-place result at the WePlay Academy League Season 2 Finals only increased the demand for him among the top tier of the esport.

