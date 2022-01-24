S1mple: “After CSGO? Maybe VALORANT!” | 20 Questions

Dexerto sat down with CSGO Legend Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and asked him 20 FAQs, including which esport he intends to compete in next.

When it comes to CSGO, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better and more talented player than NAVI’s s1mple. Regularly pulling off highlight-reel plays on stage with his team, s1mple has already established himself as a household name in CSGO.

So, with so many fans wanting to know more about s1mple and what his plans are for the future, Dexerto decided to ask him 20 frequently asked questions.

