The Making of Twistzz: The real reason he left Team Liquid

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken has gone from strength to strength every year since joining Team Liquid in 2017. Since jumping to FaZe Clan though, he’s found a new stride ⁠— and now he’s opened up on why he made the plunge from NA to Europe.

Twistzz was just 17 years old when he made his big break on Team Liquid in 2017. Having floated around the scene for a couple of years before, most notably standing-in for TSM, he lived up to his reputation as an exciting young rifler for North American Counter-Strike.

Five years on, he’s opened up on the 2019 dream run, how his time at Team Liquid came to an end, and what the future holds with FaZe Clan.

