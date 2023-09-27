s1mple reveals shocking CSGO play time ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s expected launch

NAVI’s Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev just revealed his staggering CSGO play time ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s expected launch on Wednesday.

CS2’s launch has never been closer, with Valve giving major hints at its imminent release, Twitch’s category update seemingly confirming the switch, and a plethora of files being added to the game all at once.

Thus, with the evidently imminent launch of CS2, it means players are remembering all the things they did in CSGO, especially some with massive amounts of hours racked up.

And s1mple, arguably CSGO’s greatest of all time, gave an update on his total hours spent with the game and it is genuinely staggering.

Replying to a tweet by ESL asking players what their final CSGO hours were before CS2’s supposed launch, s1mple got in the mix, showing a screenshot of his hours played.

23,476 hours. That is just slightly above 978 days. This means, that if s1mple were to never stop playing CSGO from the time he started, he would’ve been playing for two years and eight months consecutively.

Just for comparison, CSGO launched on August 21, 2012. If he played from the moment CSGO was released, he would’ve racked up his total hours by April 2015.

Just for reference as for how much s1mple plays CSGO, back in early 2020, s1mple accidentally revealed that he racked up 16,122 hours by that point in time. That meant, in just two years and seven months, he racked up a further 7,354 hours.

Naturally, many replied the only way you can to congratulate one of the greatest of all time’s grind to the game, a goat emoji.

However, s1mple does not hold the world record for the most amount of hours played in CSGO. According to Steamladder, Steam user Consuid takes the prize at 87,495. In fact, s1mple’s hours don’t crack the top 250.

But of course, what you have to remember is you can rack up thousands of hours by just leaving the game on, whereas s1mple has probably only ever opened CSGO to actually play the game and practice for competitions.

