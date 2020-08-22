Pusha T disses Drake's 100 Thieves after CSGO loss at ESL One Cologne

In an unexpected crossover, rapper Pusha T has congratulated CS:GO team Chaos EC after their upset victory against Nadeshot's 100 Thieves, in what appears to a sly dig at his long-time foe, Drake.

Drake and Pusha T have a fierce and documented rivalry, which came to a head in 2018 when they traded diss tracks, and Pusha T came out on top with his ruthless 'Story of Adidon' track.

For years, the two rappers have been trading insults, thinly-veiled threats and subliminal disses, and the latest appears to have come in a surprise shot at Nadeshot's 100 Thieves.

With Drake a co-owner and major investor in 100 Thieves, their loss to Chaos at ESL One Cologne provided Push some ammunition to take another pop at the Canadian superstar.

A late qualifier to the Cologne event, Chaos were not expected to go especially far, but so far have impressed, first beating Furia 2-0, followed by their 2-1 scalp of 100 Thieves.

100T's majority ANZ roster are playing in the North American division as the event is being held online, so regions are determined by the players physical location.

After their win, Pusha tweeted "Headshots to keep the bracket pure. GG fellas," tagging the Chaos players.

He finished it off with a snake emoji, which could simply refer to Chaos's logo, but might also be another sly dig.

Although Pusha T has been involved in some gaming campaigns in the past, notably with Adidas and Call of Duty, it was a surprise to see him paying attention to the matches at ESL One Cologne.

His tweet later made it to the Hip Hop Heads subreddit, where Hip Hop fans were equally as surprised. "Pusha T sending shots at Drake through CSGO pros is not something I expected," said one commenter.

Drake doesn't necessarily have day-to-day involvement in 100 Thieves, but was a key figure in their rounds of funding, along with Scooter Braun. Former Call of Duty pro Nadeshot is the founder and CEO, and the figurehead for the organization, and has spoken about how significant Drake's involvement was.

Pusha T himself isn't invested in any esports teams, but if a major rival to 100T was to crop up, he might be interested.