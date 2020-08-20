Valve responds to Jamppi's demand to lift CSGO VAC ban in lawsuit

Professional CS:GO player, Elias 'Jamppi' Olkkonen, has received a response from Valve following demands for his Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) ban to be temporarily lifted while the legal case is ongoing.

Jamppi initially filed a lawsuit against the Counter-Strike developers after an account he previously owned was issued with a VAC ban, hindering the star from signing to OG Esports and stopping him from competing at CS:GO Majors.

The young pro was seeking compensation of €268,092 for missed earnings as well as having his VAC ban lifted, but he has now also asked for the restrictions to be removed, temporarily, while legal proceedings are still ongoing.

Valve issued another response on August 20, following the 19-year-old’s demands to compete without restrictions until the legal feud is decided in court, according to reports from Finnish website Ilta-Sanomat.

The response from Valve revealed that they had refused Jamppi’s demands for temporary measures, claiming that it would cause more damage to the company.

“The applicant seeks to gain temporarily, by means of a precautionary measure, what he cannot achieve with the main case he has initiated,” Valve’s representative responded.

- Removing the VAC ban temporary while the lawsuit is handled would cause damage to Valve.



It was also pointed out that this would give other players false signals that they could cheat in CSGO and their ban would be lifted without justification.

Valve added that both they and the community as a whole would suffer if they could not ensure that there would be no cheating in a competitive environment.

The CS:GO publishers claimed that Jamppi signing with ENCE also supports their argument in the laswuit, sharing that the star was still capable of pursuing a career as a pro, despite his initial comments.

However, as of now, we will have to wait for the judge to give their verdict on whether or not the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa will be eligible to handle this case.