ESL One Cologne 2020 Stream: How to watch, Schedule, Teams

One of the most coveted events of the CS:GO calendar, ESL One Cologne 2020, is moving online this year due to travel restrictions — but that doesn't mean the competition will be any less robust. Here's how to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

Outside of CS:GO Majors, no other event drums up the anticipation and prestige of ESL One Cologne. Always a highlight of the year, things will have to be different in 2020, due to ongoing global circumstances.

Because all matches will be played online, the event has been split into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The prize money is also divided among the regions, though not evenly, as regions with more teams have a greater share.

ESL One Cologne 2020: Streams

Of course, with no one in attendance at 'the cathedral of Counter-Strike,' the only way to see the games will be via livestream. ESL will be broadcasting all the matches across their official channels on Twitch, as well as on their own website.

EU and NA Divisions will start on August 18, with the final on August 26. Asia and Oceania will start on August 26, with the final on August 30.

Main stream

B-stream

Format

With the event split into four regions, there will be four champions of ESL One Cologne 2020. You can see the format for each region below.

Both the EU (16 teams) and NA (8 teams) tournaments will begin with a Group Stage, which will whittle the field down to eight and four teams respectively.

EU Groups

Group A Group B BIG Astralis Complexity FaZe Clan MAD Lions Fnatic Mousesports G2 Esports Na'Vi Heroic Ninjas in Pyjamas MiBR OG Heretics Sprout Vitality

NA Groups

Group A Group B 100 Thieves Cloud9 Chaos EC Evil Geniuses Furia Team Liquid Gen.G Triumph

With only four teams in each, Asia and Oceania won't have a Group Stage, and instead will go straight to the Playoffs. These will be double-elimination brackets, with all games best-of-three, and the Grand Final being best-of-five.

Asia Playoffs

TyLoo vs Beyond Esports

ViCi Gaming vs Invictus

Oceanic Playoffs

Renegades vs Chiefs ESC

Order vs AVANT

EU and NA will be single-elimination in the Playoffs, meaning there are no second chances after the Group Stage.

ESL One Cologne 2020: Schedule

European Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 18 Group A (Upper Bracket R1) BIG vs Sprout 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM OG vs NiP 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Aug 18 Group B (Upper Bracket R1) Vitality vs Heretics 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Fnatic vs Astralis 9:30 AM 12:30 AM 5:30 PM Aug 19 Group A (Upper Bracket R1) NaVi vs Mousesports 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM CompLexity vs MAD Lions 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Aug 19 Group B (Upper Bracket R1) FaZe Clan vs Heroic 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM MIBR vs G2 Esports 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 20 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 21 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 22 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 23 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 25 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 26 TBD TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM TBD TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

North American Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 18 Group A Furia vs Chaos EC 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 100T vs Gen.G 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 19 Group B EG vs Triumph 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Cloud9 vs Liquid 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 20 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 21 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 22 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 23 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 25 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 26 TBD TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM

Asian Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 25 Upper Bracket Round 1 TyLoo vs Beyond 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 26 Upper Bracket Round 1 ViCi vs Invictus 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 27 TBD TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 28 TBD TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 29 TBD TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 30 TBD TBD vs TBD 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM

Oceanic Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 25 Upper Bracket Round 1 Renegades vs Chiefs ESC 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 26 Upper Bracket Round 1 Order vs AVANT 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 27 TBD TBD vs TBD 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 28 TBD TBD vs TBD 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 29 TBD TBD vs TBD 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 30 TBD TBD vs TBD 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM

Full schedule details are available on ESL official website for the event.