Pop Flash: “NAVI Weren’t Even Tested!” PGL Stockholm Major CSGO Review

After Natus Vincere walked away handily with their first CS:GO Major title, Pop Flash hosts Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields believe NAVI weren’t even tested as they lifted the PGL Stockholm Major title.

NAVI decimated every other side at PGL Stockholm Major 2021, lifting their first Major title without dropping a series, or even a map.

The level of their dominance raised eyebrows, even for Semmler and Thorin, who broke down all the Major action in the latest episode of Dexerto’s Pop Flash.

