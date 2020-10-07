 Over-powered CS:GO glitch lets people hover in mid-air for easy kills - Dexerto
Over-powered CS:GO glitch lets people hover in mid-air for easy kills

Published: 7/Oct/2020 2:17 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 2:19

by Alan Bernal
ESL

There’s a new trick in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that’s letting players hover in mid-air without the need for a third-party cheat or anything else that would be picked up by VAC.

YouTuber ‘Sparkles’ was made aware of the bug that he likened to an old bind exploit that had a similar effect, only this time players just need to have CSGO running in Windowed mode to make use of the glitch.

Sparkles has a long track record of exposing these kinds of exploits for Valve to shut them down, and a fix for this problem might be one that gets fast-tracked within the studio.

The thing about this ‘Magic carpet’ glitch, as the YouTuber puts it, is that it can be easily done and undone throughout a single match to avoid suspicion.

“I had to try and test this for myself to see if it really was this simple to just recreate,” Sparkles said. “And after failing a few times, and realizing I wasn’t holding Space long enough, I managed to replicate it pretty much every single time.”

He showed a clip of the trick being used on B-site Dust II. While crouched in B-site under the Window, Sparkles had a huge angle on the Tunnel entrance but the glitch made the server read it as him being ducked out of view.

To pull it off: “When in windowed mode, you can press tab and right click to free your mouse, hold jump and once you get mid-air, hold the top of the window refocus the CSGO window and it will cause you to be hovering.”

After successfully pulling off the glitch, your screen should start to stutter. But the visual effect doesn’t have an effect on aim, as Sparkles shows someone getting consecutive AWP kills while mid-air.

While Sparkles is convinced that this wouldn’t go punished by Steam’s VAC system, abusing it will surely get your VOD into the Overwatch, where someone will most likely flag your gameplay.

This trick could land people in hot water with Valve, as the developers could work to create a solution before it affects more CSGO games.

Flashpoint Season 2 details revealed: $1 million prize pool, teams, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 2:50

by Andrew Amos
Flashpoint

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is returning for Season 2 on November 9, featuring 12 top CS:GO teams playing online duking it out over a $1 million prize pool. Seven teams from Season 1 have been confirmed to return.

After an up-and-down first season, Flashpoint is looking at making things right in Season 2. They are bringing the big guns too, retaining their $1 million prize pool, while also looking to up the competition with new teams.

The CS:GO league, which is a rival to ESL Pro League, will be returning to your screens on November 9. The competition this time will be hosted in Europe, taking place online with a studio broadcast.

Flashpoint Season 2 to boast $1 million prize pool

The big selling point of Flashpoint is its $1 million prize pool. With $500,000 going to the winner, winning Flashpoint can set teams up for the rest of the year.

There will be no format changes for Flashpoint Season 2. The three-phase points system, including three double-elimination groups of four, will remain as the format of choice. The top eight teams in the regular season will then progress to the double-elimination playoffs.

The tournament will still be held online, however. They are aiming to get all teams over to Europe to play, while also having the broadcast hosted out of the B Site studio in London.

“We’re eager to give our fans a raw and unfiltered CS:GO tournament series while still taking necessary precautions to keep players safe,” commissioner Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles said in a statement.

Flashpoint trophy on stage with MAD Lions logo
Flashpoint
Flashpoint Season 1 champions MAD Lions will be returning to defend their title.

Flashpoint Season 2 teams

12 teams will compete in Flashpoint Season 2. Of those, 10 will be directly invited, while the remaining squads will make it in through two Open Qualifiers. The top four teams from each qualifier will then duke it out in a double-elimination bracket to decide the final two teams.

Seven squads from Season 1 are returning to the online competition, including Season 1 champions MAD Lions, finalist MIBR, and the new-look Cloud9. One notable omission is partner team FunPlus Phoenix, who are instead working on building for 2021 after their Season 1 disaster.

“Our plan is to take our time and focus on 2021. We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster. We are currently in talks with several orgs and individual players,” general manager Petar Markovic said on October 6.

The list of confirmed teams are:

  • Cloud9
  • c0ntact
  • Dignitas
  • Envy
  • Gen.G
  • MAD Lions
  • MIBR

Flashpoint Season 2 will kick off on November 9.

