NIP player Plopski reveals ultimate career goal

Nicolas ‘Plopski’ Gonzalez Zamora spoke to Dexerto about the joy he felt when he signed for NIP, his meteoric rise to the top, and what he wants to achieve in his career.

For Plopski, being able to play NIP is the stuff of fairytales.

The Swedish player was offered his big break in June 2019, when he signed for the storied organization as a rising 17-year-old talent.

Just two years after bursting onto the CS:GO scene with Spanish organization x6tence, Plopski was now playing alongside Patrik ‘f0rest⁠’ Lindberg and Christopher ‘⁠GeT_RiGhT⁠’ Alesund, two of the most iconic players in the Counter-Strike franchise.

“It was always one of my biggest dreams to play in this organization,” Plopski told Dexerto. “I always followed them when I was young. I was a fanboy, if you can say so.

“When I got the chance to play for them, it felt like a dream come true. It felt so nice. I got to play with f0rest and GTR, who were my idols, and also REZ, who is now my longest-standing teammate.

“It’s nice that my idols when I was younger are now my friends. It feels like home. It feels right to play here, and I’m happy that they put their trust in me.”

Plopski reveals ultimate career goal

Plopski has other stars around him now, most notably Danish legend Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, who was signed from Astralis in April in a shocking transfer deal.

He is now one of the team’s longest-serving players, but he’s still coming to grips with playing at the highest level. He admitted that he was “a little bit nervous” at PGL Major Stockholm, where NIP were eliminated in the quarter-finals by G2 Esports.

After exiting the tournament, the Ninjas decided to add more experience to the team in the form of Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen, who joined from Complexity.

With a more balanced squad now, NIP will be looking to cement their place at the top, with the BLAST Premier Fall Final being their first tournament with the new lineup.

As for Plopski, he has his eyes set on winning top honors with the team, including a Major title.

“The ultimate goal for me would be to win a Major,” he said. “I think that’s everyone’s biggest goal in CS and probably the hardest thing to achieve as well.”