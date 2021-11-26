Sources: ‘Last Dance’ eyes boltz as coldzera walks away from CSGO project

MIBR player Ricardo ‘boltz’ Prass is the latest player linked with the new Brazilian project that is in the making, dubbed ‘Last Dance’ in the CS:GO community, Dexerto has learned.

Boltz has emerged as an option after Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David decided to walk away from the project, mainly because of a difference of opinion between the players, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto.

Coldzera is currently living in Portugal and has already submitted the necessary paperwork to obtain a residence permit. He has made no secret of his wish to remain in Europe, where he has spent the last two years of his career.

On his stream, coldzera had recently suggested that he would not be involved in the project, urging those who called for a reunion of the Brazilian Major-winning lineup to stop dreaming.

Return to a winning formula

Expectations for a Brazilian ‘Last Dance’ have been high since Jaxon reported earlier in November that Coldzera and Gabriel ‘⁠FalleN’ Toledo, two of the most revered and popular Brazilian players in the CS:GO scene, were looking to reunite after over two years apart.

A subsequent report then also linked two other storied Brazilian players, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga and Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau, with the team.

The quartet won two CS:GO Majors in 2016 with Luminosity and SK Gaming, reaching heights that no other Brazilian team has since been able to match.

The reunion project has been informally called ‘Last Dance’ in a reference to the 2020 documentary series that featured Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

A coach enters the fray

Boltz was not a part of the Major-winning lineup, only joining SK in October 2017. He helped the team to win three titles that year — ESL Pro League Season 6 Finals, BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen and EPICENTER — but a relative dip in form in 2018 saw him replaced by Tarik ‘⁠tarik⁠’ Celik that summer.

He has been on MIBR’s books since January 2021, when the Immortals Gaming Club-owned organization signed the roster from BOOM. The team recently added three players following a series of mixed results that culminated in a failed qualification campaign for PGL Major Stockholm.

Sources have also confirmed to Dexerto that Complexity coach Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu is the favorite to take charge of the ‘Last Chance’ team, as first reported by The Enemy on November 22.

Peacemaker’s future has been up in the air since Complexity decided to overhaul their lineup in the off-season, parting ways with three players and making the other two available for transfer.

It remains unclear which organization the ‘Last Chance’ lineup will represent. FalleN, who is at the helm of the project, will attend two more events with Liquid before the end of the year, so it’s likely that fans will have to wait several weeks for more updates about the team.