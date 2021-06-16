“It Was Diabolical” | The Real Problem With NIP CSGO

Richard Lewis discusses the current state of NIP and questions the organization’s management after they failed to take down Complexity in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals.

After a disappointing performance against Complexity, NIP is now set to face Evil Geniuses in the Lower Bracket of the competition. While fans expected the team to dominate their opponents after the acquisition of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz back in April, it’s been far from smooth sailing for the roster.

In this episode, Richard Lewis picks apart the NIP System and questions the decision-making from the organization’s management in the lead-up to the series.

Related News

Advertisement

Discover more: How G2 solved NiKo Problem! CSGO BLAST Spring Finals Preview