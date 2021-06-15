How G2 solved NiKo Problem! CSGO BLAST Spring Finals Preview - Dexerto

After a string of poor results earlier in the year, G2 have turned things around, led by CS:GO superstar Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac, and head into BLAST Spring Finals 2021 tipped to pick up the tournament win.

When G2 picked up NiKo from FaZe Clan, the whole CS:GO scene raised their expectations and expected the European side to start dominating events. That hasn’t quite happened yet, but headed into BLAST Spring Finals 2021, they’re in fine form.

They’ll have to overcome seven other teams if they want to do so, including Gambit, who they recently fell victim to at IEM Summer 2021. Plus, Natus Vincere are always a threat with Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.

In Dexerto’s tournament preview, Richard Lewis and Anders Blume make their picks for the event and dissect the storylines to keep an eye on as the action hots up.