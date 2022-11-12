s1mple crowned CSGO’s Player of the Decade

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

s1mple has been crowned the CSGO Player of the Decade. His individual performance across the last 10 years has made him a standout player in every way and earned him the prestigious title.

s1mple is one of the most tenured and decorated players in CSGO history. While he may not have the most robust trophy cabinet, only winning his first major with NaVi in 2021, his individual level of skill and numerous MVP awards make him one of the all-time greats.

NaVi and s1mple are synonymous at this point. He’s been with the organization since 2016 and has been the franchise player for them through his greatest years as a competitor. This won’t change any time soon considering he’s re-signed with the organization through 2025.

In what was a bittersweet announcement for the CSGO superstar, he was crowned Player of the Decade just after being eliminated from IEM Rio.

s1mple gets Player of the Decade after crushing IEM defeat

s1mple is the AWPer. Sure, he’s great with a rifle, but s1mple has clutched many a round with his trusty sniper. His consistency as an individual player and tenacity to take his first major after several years of competition earned him Player of the Decade.

In a broadcast interview, s1mple said that “The game changed my life. I just want to play, play, play.” Even after a decade worth of competition, he still has the drive to improve and remain one of CSGO’s greatest competitors.

However, the situation surrounding his achievement has been somewhat controversial. FURIA got the crowd buff in their home country and knocked NaVi out of IEM Rio contention in an incredible upset match.

s1mple didn’t take criticism for his performance sitting down.

While the award may be bittersweet after NaVi’s loss to FURIA, this tweet encapsulates what allowed s1mple to earn Player of the Decade: His drive to keep fighting and competing no matter what.