No matter who you ask, they’ll tell you a lot has changed in the last 12 months, but what exactly is it like to be a CSGO fan in 2021?

We’ve seen teams like Hobbit’s Gambit and s1mple’s NAVI rise to the top, but we haven’t had any live CSGO Majors, and we’ve seen players like ScreaM, NBK, Skadoodle, and nitr0 switch to VALORANT.

From watching players in the comfort of their hotel rooms to staring at your passport hoping you’ll get to go to the Stockholm Major, here’s how to be a CSGO fan in 2021!

