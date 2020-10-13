 How Tabsen rebuilt German Counter-Strike - Dexerto
How Tabsen rebuilt German Counter-Strike

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:51

by Alan Bernal

BIG tabsen

German Counter-Strike was a marvel to see in the days of 1.6, and it’s been a long time since the scene had much acclaim. But Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz has slowly been building up the country’s prominence in the esport alongside the rest of the BIG lineup.

Hailing from pre-Source era LANs, tabseN was there when the Germans were a force to be reckoned with, alongside the neighboring French teams of the time. But that pales in comparison to modern CS:GO, where a German player has yet to even grace a grand finals for a Major.

Looking to right that wrong, tabseN would leave NRG Esports in 2017 to create Berlin International Gaming (BIG). He linked up with Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik and Nikola ‘LEGIJA’ Ninic to take Germany back to its CS glory days.

The early road was rocky, to say the least. Roster changes and injuries marred the first couple years.

This made it hard for tabseN and co. to put together any meaningful results, with only minor success or deep bracket runs that would fizzle out before reaching the finals. TabseN didn’t win a single championship in 2019, that was his first dry year since 2012.

Then the online era of 2020 rolled around, where he was now the prominent IGL and the team had added Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische and Nils ‘k1to’ Gruhne to the lineup.

Like classic German engineering, he would create a team that could withstand major obstacles and persist pressure. This is the story of how tabseN rebuilt German Counter-Strike.

CS:GO

Nadeshot explains 100 Thieves exit from CSGO

Published: 12/Oct/2020 13:26 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 19:07

by Connor Bennett
100 Thieves Australian roster
BLAST

Share

100 Thieves

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag announced the org’s exit from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive following reports that JKS is set to fill Complexity’s open roster spot. 

Update on October 12

Nadeshot cited “too much ambiguity, too much vagueness, too much uncertainty” in the CSGO landscape for 100 Thieves to be a part of it.

Since the global health crisis has all but forced esports to be online, the NA org couldn’t help their players be more active in the heart of CSGO competitions in Europe. Qualifying for Majors and any roster moves would have created even more complications.

“And so we felt we were in a position where our hands were tied,” Nadeshot said.

It’s because of all this that 100T will field their lineup for the remaining matches at IEM New York before disbanding.

Original story follows below

After first picking up a Call of Duty team for the Black Ops 3 season, 100 Thieves made their first step into a different esport with a hopeful transition to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The North American organization picked up the core of the Immortals roster that had been anchored by Brazilian stars Lucas ‘LUCAS1⁠’ Teles, Henrique ‘HEN1⁠’ Teles, and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe prior to the ELeague Boston Major. Though, that team was released without ever playing under the 100 Thieves banner due to visa issues. 

After a two-year wait to re-enter the scene, 100 Thieves picked up the longtime Renegades roster of Australian stars. However, it appears as if they will be exiting CS:GO in the not too distant future after just a year back in the game. 

ESL
The former Renegades roster joined 100 Thieves in late 2019.

A report from HLTV claims that, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, 100 Thieves have decided to bow out from CS:GO once again. 

According to their report, HLTV state that the decision to leave CS is set to be announced “imminently” by 100 Thieves and comes amid some roster uncertainty. 

A recent report from CS:GO insider Jarek ‘dekay’ Lewis states that longtime star Justin ‘JKS’ Savage is set to depart the team he’s spent so many years on as a core member, and join Complexity’s European-American mixed roster. 

JKS playing CSGO
StarLadder
JKS has been a key cog in ever top level Aussie CSGO squad.

On top of JKS’ apparent departure, Dekay also reported that Norweigan rifler Joakim ‘⁠jkaem⁠’ Myrbostad has also reportedly received offers but hasn’t agreed a transfer. 

There’s no telling what will happen with the remaining members, or with the team’s partnered pots in  ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this report.