How Gambit’s clutch king equalled s1mple’s record at IEM Katowice - Dexerto

IEM Katowice was steamrolled by CIS talent. After an unbelievable showing from the region, three of their teams nudged their way into the world’s top 5. Ultimately, though, it was Gambit’s Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov who really stole the show.

The 19-year-old marksman equaled s1mple’s record, by winning 19 1-vs-X situations at big events, not to mention the fact that the youngster & co went on to win the whole event.

With Gambit claiming the lion’s share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, it doesn’t look like the spotlight is going away any time soon!

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev’s record for 19 1-vs-X situations at title events left everyone speechless with his phenomenal plays and skill. While this was often on his opponents failing to double peek, the star took these opportunities when they presented themselves to give himself an advantage.

Though sh1ro was on fire, the whole team continues to show an incredible sense of awareness about any ongoing situation within their maps, proving time and time again that they can determine where their opposition is by gathering early-round intel to determine a strategy.

With sh1ro now topping the charts on five metrics, and nabbing himself an HLTV rating of 1.27, he stunned everyone with his clutch factor. Whoever Gambit takes on next, one thing’s for certain: they’d better be on the lookout for Sh1ro.

