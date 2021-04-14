Historic plays from ESL Pro League playoffs - Dexerto

The ESL Pro League Season 13 ended in spectacular fashion after Herioc’s CSGO leader Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller shut down Gambit in the Grand Finals. It was an incredible season, and here are the Top 10 moments from the playoffs.

From insane clutches by the Deadly Dane Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke to give Complexity miraculous rounds, to Gambit’s Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov who systematically abused Astralis with his AWP.

The ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs was one to remember, and it rewarded spectators with some of the best plays we’ve seen in CSGO all year.